People's mentality hasn't changed: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on ex-Karnataka top cop's remark

NEW DELHI: Mentality of people hasn't changed, said Delhi-gang rape victim Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi while responding to remarks made former Karnataka top cop HT Sangliana.

“It would have been better if he had spoken about our struggle than making a personal remark,” said Asha Devi, adding, “It shows that people's mentalities in our society has not changed.”

A controversy erupted after former Karnataka DGP allegedly on Thursday said that Nirbhaya's mother has a 'good' physique and that he couldn't imagine how beautiful Nirbhaya would have been. He went on to say that if a woman is overpowered, then she should surrender, prevent being killed and follow up the case later.

Later on Friday, instead of apologising, Sangliana claimed the controversy around his statement is a non-issue.

“I said it in order to emphasise the importance of protection and security to women, they should be given protection at all times,” Sangliana said.

“I consider my statement to be totally within the limit and I feel people are making an issue out of a non-issue,” he added.

A 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped by five men and a juvenile on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. The incident shocked the nation, with many stepping out to protest across the country seeking safety for women and stricter punishment for rapists.

All the six accused were later held and were awarded death sentence by the court. One of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in jail while the juvenile was released after completing mandatory probation period in a remand home.

Five years since the incident, remaining accused persons are yet to be hanged.