IAF capable of striking Pakistan nukes: Air Force chief BS Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa also said India is prepared to counter any threat from China. 

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 15:26
IAF capable of striking Pakistan nukes: Air Force chief BS Dhanoa
Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Air force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Thursday assured that the force is fully ready to face a two-front war if a situation like that arises. He also said India is prepared to counter any threat from China. "Our capabilities against China are adequate," he said.

Admitting that there is a shortage of force, the IAF chief said that they have a plan B in place to face any untoward situation. "We need a strength of 42 squadrons to carry out full spectrum operations, but it doesn't mean we can't fight a two-front scenario. There is a Plan B," he said while addressing the annual press conference of the IAF ahead of Air Force Day

However, he added that the possibility of a two-front war in the current geopolitical scenario is low.

When asked about the tactical nuclear arsenal of Pakistan, Dhanoa said: "The Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border." 

The Air Force chief also said more than assets, the question was what China can and cannot do operating from Tibet against India.

He said that Chinese troops are still stationed in the Chumbi valley, of which Doklam is a part, and hoped that they return soon. Dhanoa said: "We are not in physical face-off but in Chumbi valley their troops are still deployed. Hope they will withdraw in future after their exercises are over."

The Air Chief said that during the 70-day-long standoff, there were no air violations. "I take this opportunity to assure the nation of our sacred resolve in defending the sovereignty of our skies," he added.

Indian Air ForceIAFBS DhanoaAir Force Day

