PM Modi congratulates Congress for 'Aurangzeb raj' after Rahul files nomination

Dharampur: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi after he filed his nomination papers for the party chief' post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Congress had gone bankrupt.

"I congratulate the Congress on their 'Aurangzeb raj.' For us, the well-being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command," he said.

The PM added, "Congress party leaders themselves agree that Congress isn't a party but a clan."

He was reacting to the comments of senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had said - "When Jahangir came in place of Shah Jahan, was there an election. When in place of Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb came, were elections held. This was known from before that the power will be given to the king's son."

"So Congress accepts its a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," PM Modi maintained.

PM Modi further said, "Congress has gone bankrupt as it is going to make a person who is out on bail in corruption case its president."

Rahul on Monday filed his nomination papers for the party's chief post.

The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray and decks have been cleared for his election as the Congress president, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has held the post for 19 years in a row now.

Sonia and former PM Manmohan Singh are among the proposers for the candidature of Rahul for the party chief's post.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 11 and the poll, if necessary, will be held on December 16 and the counting will take place on December 19.

(With PTI inputs)