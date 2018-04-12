PM Modi eight in survey on world's most admired men, Dalai Lama and Amitabh Bachchan in top-10 too

New Delhi: Political leaders and entrepreneurs dominated the top ten spots in a survey on world's most admired men with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the eight spot - one behind spiritual leader Dalai Lama and one spot ahead of iconic Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Microsoft founder Bill Gates topped the list for men while Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie topped the list for women most admired.

PM Modi gained one place from the last year's survey to become the eight most admired man in the world in a list which had several other political leaders like former US President Barack Obama (2nd), Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (6th). Non-political figures in the top-10 are actor Jackie Chan (3rd), Alibaba founder Jack Ma (5th) and Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo (10th) - apart from Dalai Lama and Bachchan.

In the list for women most admired, the survey ranked Jolie at the top, followed by former US First Lady Michelle Obama, TV personality Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II, former US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, actor Emma Watson, Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and singers Taylor Swift and Madonna. Indian actresses Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.

The survey was conducted by YouGov, a London-based market research company. It says it had gathered open-ended nominations from panellists across 35 countries, asking them about men and women still living that they most admire. Lists of 20 each for men and women were then compiled based on most nominations and were nominated in at least four countries. YouGov further says that another 10 popular local figures were added from individual countries before the final two lists were prepared.