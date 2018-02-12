हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi meets Sultan Qaboos; India, Oman sign 8 agreements

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Oman, PM Modi said on Sunday that the ties of India and Oman have always remained strong.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 12, 2018, 00:51 AM IST
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks with the Sultan of Oman as the two sides signed eight agreements.

He led delegation-level talks with Qaboos bin Said al Said and discussed measures to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, defence, security, food security and regional issues.

After their talks, the two sides signed eight agreements, including a MoU on legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

They also signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports and a MoU on cooperation in the field of health, tourism and peaceful uses of outer space, PTI reported.

Plus, the two countries signed an agreement on cooperation between Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of External Affairs, India and Oman's Diplomatic Institute.

Also, Sultan Qaboos appreciated the contribution of "honest and hardworking" Indian nationals in the development of Oman.

Earlier, addressing the Indian diaspora at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Oman's capital, PM Modi said the ties of India and Oman have always remained strong despite the ups and downs in the political environment in both the countries.

He also said that Indian diaspora has played an essential role in strengthening these ties. India and Oman have thriving links rooted in centuries-old people-to-people exchanges, he said.

More than nine million Indians work and live in the Gulf region. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community.

(With PTI inputs)

