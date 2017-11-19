PM Modi, President Kovind, politicos pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on 100th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary.
Gandhi's grandson and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also visited Shakti Sthal – the memorial site of Indira Gandhi.
Tributes to former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2017
Remembering Indira Gandhi ji, India's First female Prime Minister and a visionary leader acknowledged & accoladed the world over, on her birth Centenary #Indira100 pic.twitter.com/51gKwYlMYY
— Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) November 19, 2017
Nation remembers former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary #PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 19, 2017
India under Indira Gandhi achieved what the strongest leaders, governments & nations in the world could only dream of !!
Watch how India led by Indira Gandhi pushed Pakistan to the wall and had Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto rattled at UN, just a day before surrendering. #Indira100 pic.twitter.com/xPrpUvRE3W
— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 19, 2017
Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India, was born on November 19 in 1917 in Allahabad.