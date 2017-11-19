हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PM Modi, President Kovind, politicos pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on 100th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary. 

Last Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 09:22 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary. 

Gandhi's grandson and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also visited Shakti Sthal – the memorial site of Indira Gandhi.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India, was born on November 19 in 1917 in Allahabad. 

