When PM Narendra Modi remembered Indira Gandhi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered the 37th edition of his radio show Mann ki Baat. While he spoke on several issues such as Chhath puja, Indian peacekeeping missions and his Diwali with soldiers, what’s unusual was his reference to former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

In the last session of the Mann ki Baat edition, the Prime Minister spoke about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was born on October 31, 1875. And in the same breath, he made a reference to the death anniversary of former prime minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi.

However, following the one-line reference, the Prime Minister continued speaking about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said that the birth anniversary of the leader would be marked as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), recalling how he worked to unite the country post independence.

Remembering the efforts put in by Patel, the Prime Minister said, “He had said that no division of caste or creed should be able to stop us."

"These ideals of Sardar Sahab are relevant to and inspiring for our vision for a New India, even today. And that is why his birthday is celebrated as National Unity Day," he added.

He also said that Sardar Patel was immensely capable of providing practical solutions to the most complicated problems. “He negotiated where needed and also used force where that was needed,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also talked about Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is on November 4.

“Guru Nanak Dev ji undertook 28 thousand kilometre journey on foot and throughout the journey spread the message of true humanity. He entered into dialogue with people and showed them path of truth, sacrifice and dedication, advocated message of equality in society,” he said.

During the radio show, PM Modi also recalled Sister Nivedita’s contributions to the people of India. It was the 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita on Saturday.