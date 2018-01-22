PM Modi reaches Switzerland for World Economic Forum meet at Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos.

He will share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community at the meeting.

PM Modi left for Davos from New Delhi earlier today. In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres".

"At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," he said.

The Prime Minister is slated to interact with CEOs from various parts of the world at a roundtable on Tuesday. While 40 of the CEOs are from 18 different countries, 20 CEOs from India will attend the dinner.

He will also deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit on Tuesday, and conduct separate bilateral meetings with Swiss President Alain Berset and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Davos.

"I am confident that these bilateral meetings would be fruitful and give a boost to our relations with these countries and further strengthen economic engagement," he said.

It is being believed that PM Modi is meeting with CEOs with an eye on possible job creation in the country. Notably, 12 of these companies have generated more than 4 million jobs across the world, of which 1 million is in India.

"On his way to Davos, PM @narendramodi arrives in Zurich. First visit by Indian PM to #Davos in 20 years! PM would make a keynote speech at the Plenary of the #WorldEconomicForum, address International Business Council and interact with CEOs. #IndiaMeansBusiness," an external affairs ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

With agency inputs