World Economic Forum: A look at PM Narendra Modi's engagements in Davos

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the opening plenary address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, on January 23, 2018 (Tuesday).

Following are some of the engagements of the PM in Davos:

- During his 24-hour-visit, he will also host a dinner for CEOs from across the world - 20 of Indian companies and 40 from elsewhere - on January 22, 2018 (Monday).

- Airbus, Hitachi, BAE Systems and IBM CEOs will be part of the meet.

- PM Modi will interact with a large gathering of 120 members of WEF's international business community on Tuesday.

- He will hold a bilateral meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset, among other pull-asides.

- PM Modi will be accompanied by six union ministers - Arun Jaitley, Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, MJ Akbar and Jitendra Singh.

- The CEO delegation, led by apex industry body CII, will include Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Azim Premji, Rahul Bajaj, N Chandrasekaran, Chanda Kochhar, Uday Kotak and Ajay Singh, among others.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend Davos meeting in about 20 years since HD Deve Gowda in 1997.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th WEF annual meeting over the next five days in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps mountains.

WEF chairman Klaus Schwab will declare the summit open on Monday evening with a welcome message on the meeting's theme, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

On Sunday, PM Modi said that he will share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community in Davos.

In a series of tweets, the PM said, "At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community. I am confident that these bilateral meetings would be fruitful and give a boost to our relations with these countries and further strengthen economic engagement."

He also said that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres".

"The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world," PM Modi added.

(With PTI inputs)