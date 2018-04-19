PM Narendra Modi condemns rising incidents of rapes in India, says there should be no politics over the issue

LONDON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there should be no politics over rising incidents of rapes across the country while warning that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated at any cost.

PM Modi made these remarks while interacting with the Indian diaspora during the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' event in London's Westminster.

Without directly referring to the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, the PM said that it's really painful when a minor is raped and forced to face such torture and brutality.

"A rape is a rape. How can we tolerate this exploitation of our daughters,'' the PM asked.

''"But can we compare the number of rapes in different governments? We cannot say there were this many rapes in our government and that many in yours. There cannot be a worse way to deal with this issue," PM Modi said.

Calling it the evil of not just the individual but also of the society, the Prime Minister said people need to teach their sons to treat girls with respect.

Modi stated that the rising incidents of rape cases were a cause of concern for the whole nation and one should remember that the one "committing the sin" is someone's son.

"That's why I presented this issue from the Red Fort in a new way. I had said that if a daughter comes late, parents ask where had she gone and why. Whom did she meet? Everyone asks their daughters, but you should also ask your sons where had they been," PM Modi said.

PM Modi concluded by saying he is the sevak (servant) of 125 crore Indians while recalling the hardship and the struggle he faced during his journey from a railway station in his home state Gujarat to the Royal Palace here.

The Prime Minister's remarks came as his government faced criticism for increasing incidents of rapes of minors especially after an 8-year-old girl was gang-raped and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and another minor was allegedly gang-raped in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

The sudden surge in incidents of rapes of minor girls in various parts of the country has triggered a nation-wide outrage and protests against the Centre and the state governments.

(With Agency inputs)