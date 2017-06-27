PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump call on Pakistan to curb terrorism, vow to cooperate against JeM, LeT and D-Company

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump on Monday underlined the close ties between their countries, with Trump saying India has a "true friend" in the White House.

Both leaders spoke tough on terrorism emanating from the Pakistani soil. They also reiterated their commitment to cooperate in the fight against international terrorism.

India and the US vowed to strengthen cooperation against terror outfits like Jaish-e- Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba and D-Company, which have their bases in Pakistan.

In a joint statement released after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, the two nations also called on Islamabad to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan- based groups."

"The other issue was the military part and it was broadly and extensively discussed alongwith Pakistan. There are a number of countries that are saying that their terrorism concerns also originate form the same source, and that is Pakistan. It`s the right time to fix responsibility and highlight the core problem," he added.

Prime Minister Modi and Trump discussed wide ranging issues - from defence and security, and connectivity to regional issues like Afghanistan, the Indian Ocean, East Asia and the middle-east, the NSG and the UNSC. The talks were also focussed on tax, innovation, entrepreneurship and, specifically, on digital partnerhsip," Jaishankar said.

While briefing the mediapersons, Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar said counter-terrorism was a major issue that was discussed between Trump and Modi during the day.

The two leaders recognised that terrorism is a "global scourge" which must be fought and terrorist safe havens rooted out in every part of the world.

During the joint press statement, Trump stressed on eliminating and destroying radical Islamic terrorism and emphasised on how both nations - the US and India - are deeply affected by the malaise of terrorism.