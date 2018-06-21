PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Essel Group America's YO1 nature cure centre in US

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Essel Group America's YO1 – the largest nature cure centre - in the United States via video-conferencing. PM Modi, while highlighting the importance of Yoga in his speech, said that the word 'Yoga' symbolises connection.
''Yoga, which has become a mass movement in the past three years, can become a unifying force for the world,'' the'PM said.
The PM also lauded the Essel Group initiative, which he said will provide direct employment to 500 people and to 1500 people indirectly.
While wishing that the YO1 centre will go a long way, PM said, ''I am happy that the Essel Group has chosen the International Day of Yoga for the inauguration of the YO1 wellness centre.''
PM Modi also later took to Twitter and informed that he inaugurated the YO1 nature cure centre in New York and shared his speech which he delivered on the ocassion.
The event was attended by several distinguished local and state-level US politicians, health and wellness experts, businessmen and noted Indian Americans. Bobby K Kalotee, Nassau County Human Rights Commissioner, Legislator Ira Steingart, Ryan Mcallister were among those who graced the occasion.
Ahead of the inauguration of the YO1 centre, Dr Subhash Chandra said that the opening of the wellness centre was like ''a dream coming true''. Dr Chandra also congratulated the world community for embracing Yoga on the occasion of 4th International Day of Yoga on Thursday.
The centre, founded by Dr Subhash Chandra, has the state-of-art facilities and is a Catskills and wellness destination that will offer therapies based on ancient Indian yoga and 'pranayam' breathing techniques.
A dream project of Dr Chandra, the centre is built on the Catskill Mountain in southeastern New York. It will provide employment to at least 500 people and indirect employment to more than 1500 people.
In an effort to acknowledge this unique effort, the New York State Assembly honoured Dr Chandra on Wednesday evening, a day before 4th International Yoga Day.
In 2014, in his first ever speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, PM Modi had presented an idea of establishing India's 5000-year yoga tradition. Four years later, that dream has now been fulfilled with the unique Yo1 centre being inaugurated on the International Yoga Day on June 21.
Terming it as a gift from ‘Bharat to the US’, Subhash Ji, said that YO1 that is ‘Youvan’ means youthfulness in Sanskrit will connect people to mother nature on the lines of Ayurveda.
YO1 or "Yovan" in Sanskrit word meaning youthful. It represents the human quest of attaining eternal youth, through a complete rejuvenation of mind, body and spirit.
The centre will focus on providing customized therapies based on ancient Indian disciplines of Ayurveda and Yoga along with Naturopathy to address health concerns, improve mobility, increase longevity, alleviate pain and promote weight loss in a holistic manner.
The Yo1 was built at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. The 200-acre centre is spread across a lush green campus of 1400-acres.
YO1 Luxury Nature Cure has 131 guest rooms and suites. The Ayurvedic and Naturopathic therapies coupled with Yoga, Acupuncture, and Physiotherapy are designed to cleanse, detoxify and refresh you as part of the process.