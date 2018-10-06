हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan assembly elections 2018

PM Narendra Modi kickstarts BJP's campaign ahead of Rajasthan elections

Lauding CM Vasundhara Raje's work in the state, PM Modi unleashed a flurry of accusations against Congress - asking people at large to snub vote bank politics.

PM Narendra Modi kickstarts BJP&#039;s campaign ahead of Rajasthan elections
ANI Photo

With state elections round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit the ground running in Rajasthan on Saturday by addressing a rally in which he fired shots galore towards Congress. Asking people to choose between vote bank politics and politics of development, he highlighted that the BJP has been relentless in its endeavour for the people's betterment.

Touching upon the fractions in the opposition camp, PM Modi said that while rivals make efforts to make uneasy alliances, BJP is busy in unifying the country. "Some only indulge in politics of vote bank and think of ways to divide. Vote bank politics affects bureaucracy and eats our system from within. Please don't let parties doing this kind of politics enter the country anymore," he said. "For BJP, it is all about working together with everyone and for everyone. In this lies the future of India."

PM Modi once again accused Congress of being a dynastic party. "People of the state and of the country are our high command. Congress' high command is one family. They can go to any extent to safeguard their own interest. Should they be allowed to be in power, should they be allowed to loot, should the road of development be turned into road of destruction?" he asked.

 

 

The elections in Rajasthan are expected to be a litmus test ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year. The BJP and Congress have taken turns to be in power since 1993. Vasundhara Raje though would be hoping the trend ends and she is able to retain power. BJP won 163 out of 200 seats - with a 43% vote share - in the 2013 state assembly elections. This year too, the party has unleashed a comprehensive plan to retain power with party workers being told to reach out to people in the state to highlight achievements of the state and central government.

