PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 7:30 pm on December 31 – What next after demonetisation?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the nation, the first after he announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 08.

His address will begin at 7:30 pm on December 31.

Notably, the 50-day period for depositing of demonetised notes is expiring tomorrow.

According to reports, the PM will reply to the accusations made by the Opposition as regards the note ban.

He is also likely to speak about the roadmap post the demonetisation period, especially on the steps which could be taken to ease cash flow.

The PM may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after the demonetisation was announced on November 8.

After the announcement of demonetisation, the Prime Minister had told people that the cash flow would ease gradually once the 50-day period is over.