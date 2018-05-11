PM Narendra Modi to embark on 2-day State visit to Nepal, announcement on Ramayan Circuit likely

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day State visit to Nepal on Friday during which he will hold discussions with his Nepali counterpart KP Oli and other top leaders of the neighbouring country aimed at further strengthening the bilateral ties.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that his visit reflects the high priority India attaches to friendly relations with Nepal.

I will be visiting Nepal on 11th and 12th May at the invitation of PM Mr. KP Sharma Oli. This visit reflects the high priority India attaches to friendly relations with Nepal. I will be holding extensive talks with PM Oli on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2018

After landing in Nepal, Prime Minister Modi will visit country's historical and ancient city of Janakpur.

''Apart from Kathmandu, there would be visits to Janakpur and Muktinath during this Nepal visit. These are vibrant centres of pilgrimage and tourism. They are also testimony to the strong cultural ties that bind our nations,'' the PM said in another tweet.

Apart from Kathmandu, there would be visits to Janakpur and Muktinath during this Nepal visit. These are vibrant centres of pilgrimage and tourism. They are also testimony to the strong cultural ties that bind our nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2018

PM Modi's visit to the famous Janaki Mandir will be followed by a civic reception hosted by the Mayor of Janakpur at Barhabigha Ground.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi and Oli are likely to sign a number of pacts and inaugurate the Rs 6000-crore Arun 3 project which is expected to generate around 900 MW of power.

According to sources, a joint announcement on the proposed Ramayan Circuit, under which fifteen destinations like Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot will be developed to promote religious tourism, can also be made by the two sides.

The two sides will hold bilateral talks as well.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to meet with President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Muktinath temple in Mustang District and will depart for India on Saturday evening.

(With ANI Inputs)