Police sends notice to 45 Dera members, recovers hard disk with Ram Rahim's revenue details

New Delhi: The Panchkula police has sent notices to 45 members of Dera Saccha Sauda's Management Committee in connection to the Panchkula violence on August 25. The police also recovered a hard disk allegedly containing details of the sect's revenue.

On Wednesday, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road, hours after she appeared for interview on TV channels.

In September, the police conducted a massive search and sanisation operation at Dera's headquarters in Sirsa. Luxury cars, old currency notes and several hard disks containing crucial information were seized during the raids.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20-years in jail after being convicted of raping to sadhvis or female disciples by a CBI special court in Panchkula. He is currently lodged in the District Jail at Sunaria near Rohtak.

Immediately after his rape conviction on August 25, riots ensued in Panchkula and Sirsa leaving at least 41 dead and over 250 injured.