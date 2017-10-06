close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Police sends notice to 45 Dera members, recovers hard disk with Ram Rahim's revenue details

The police had conducted a massive search and sanisation operation at Dera's headquarters in Sirsa 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 10:13
Police sends notice to 45 Dera members, recovers hard disk with Ram Rahim&#039;s revenue details
Dera search operation (File photo)

New Delhi: The Panchkula police has sent notices to 45 members of Dera Saccha Sauda's Management Committee in connection to the Panchkula violence on August 25. The police also recovered a hard disk allegedly containing details of the sect's revenue.

On Wednesday, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road, hours after she appeared for interview on TV channels.

In September, the police conducted a massive search and sanisation operation at Dera's headquarters in Sirsa. Luxury cars, old currency notes and several hard disks containing crucial information were seized during the raids.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20-years in jail after being convicted of raping to sadhvis or female disciples by a CBI special court in Panchkula. He is currently lodged in the District Jail at Sunaria near Rohtak.

Immediately after his rape conviction on August 25, riots ensued in Panchkula and Sirsa leaving at least 41 dead and over 250 injured.

TAGS

panchkula policeDera Saccha SaudaDera chiefDera hard diskGurmeet Ram RahimDera revenueHoneypreetSirsa

From Zee News

Air Force chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh during training sortie, 5 feared dead
Arunachal Pradesh

Air Force chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh during train...

Japanese journalist dies after 159 hours of overtime
World

Japanese journalist dies after 159 hours of overtime

NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot arm repair successful
Space

NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot a...

October 6, 2017: News at a glance
India

October 6, 2017: News at a glance

Brazil horror: Guard burns 4 toddlers, teacher after spraying with them alcohol
World

Brazil horror: Guard burns 4 toddlers, teacher after sprayi...

India calls for new global partnership to boost economic growth
India

India calls for new global partnership to boost economic gr...

World

North Korea says it is operating some factories left by Seo...

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for US
World

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for...

Pak targets BSF posts in Poonch again
Jammu and Kashmir

Pak targets BSF posts in Poonch again

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Conflicts on the eastern front

Ties with Japan can steer India to a high growth path

How important is expense ratio to debt funds

DNA Money Edit: Rich tycoons grow with NPAs, layoffs

'Blade Runner 2049' Review: Prepare to be blown away by this visual spectacle