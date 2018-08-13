हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Umar Khalid

Pounce, push, fire: JNU student Umar Khalid has a narrow escape

According to police officials, Umar Khalid has said that the accused tried to fire at him but ended up firing in the air.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid had a narrow escape when he was allegedly shot at by a man at the Constitution Club near Parliament in Delhi on Monday. Police officials later said that Khalid, in his statement, said that the accused had first pounced on him, then pushed him before trying to shoot him.

 Khalid was at the Constitution Club to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'. Scenes of absolute chaos erupted when a man tried to shoot him. Delhi Police DCP Madhur Verma said that his team is verifying the sequence of events. "Umar Khalid said that he was attacked. Somebody pounced on him and pushed, thereafter he tried to fire at Khalid but couldn't," he said. "According to Khalid the attacker fired in the air and was chased by people."

 

 

Witnesses claimed that two shots were fired when Khalid was at the entrance of the club. "Umar Khalid accompanied us. We were at a tea stall when a man in a white shirt came, pushed and opened fire at him. Khalid lost his balance, fell down and the bullet missed him. We tried to catch the man but he fled. He fired aerial shots and the pistol slipped out of his hands," an eyewitness said.

Police have seized the weapon which was dropped by the accused in a bid to flee. Further investigations are being carried out.

