President Trump heaps praise on PM Modi at White House meet: Top 10 quotes

It's a great honour to to welcome the leader of the world's largest democracy: President Trump

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 05:16
President Trump heaps praise on PM Modi at White House meet: Top 10 quotes

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they began their first and much-awaited bilateral meeting at the White House.

Here are the top 10 quotes of President Trump:

1/ You have done a great job economically and you are doing well in so many ways, I would like to congratulate you.

2/ It's a great honour to to welcome the leader of the world's largest democracy, you have been such a great prime minister.

3/ We agreed on most things and I would say by the end of the day we’ll agree on everything.

4/ Thank you for ordering equipment from US; no one makes military equipment like the us.

5/ The relationship between India and the USA has never been stronger, better; both nations will always be together in friendship and respect.

6/ Always had admiration for your country, people, culture, heritage and traditions.

7/ You have a big vision for improving infrastructure and fighting corruption.

8/ Both countries are affected by terror, and we resolve that will destroy radical Islamic terror.

9/ During my campaign I pledged if elected India will have true friend in White House and that's now exactly what you have, a true friend.

10/ I am proud to announce to media, American people and to Indian people that PM Modi and I are world leaders in social media.

11/ Pleased to learn about an Indian airline's recent order of 100 new American planes,which will support thousands of American jobs.

12/ Looking forward to exporting more US energy to India as your economy grows, also major long term contract to purchase natural gas.

