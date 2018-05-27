Prince Kumar, son of DTC bus driver, tops CBSE Class 12 exam in science

New Delhi: Prince Kumar, the son of a DTC bus driver, topped the Class 12 examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the science stream. Prince secured 97 per cent with 100/100 in Maths, 99/100 Economics and 98/100 in Chemistry.

Very proud moment, just congratulated Prince Kumar,topper of Delhi Govt school, Science stream in Class 12, Son of a DTC bus driver has got 97% with 100/100 in Maths, 99/100 Eco, 98/100 in Chemistry #DelhiEducationRevolution pic.twitter.com/IeaxhNpX9m — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 26, 2018

Replying to Sisodia's tweet lauding Prince, anti-corruption activist and ex-Aam Aadmi Party leader Anjali Damania offered to pay for his higher education. "Please convey to the family that we would love to support his education," she said. She added that a gentleman had paid her fees when she was in college. "It is because of that family that I am where I am today," she added.

Soon after the CBSE class 12 results were announced on Saturday, Sisodia highlighted the performance of Delhi students and pointed that 168 government schools achieved 100 per cent results, against 112 of last year.

Sisodia also congratulated Prachi Prakash, who topped the commerce stream in Delhi government schools. "It was also touching moment to speak to Prachi Prakash and her family, topper of Delhi Govt school, Commerce stream in Class 12. Daughter of a small private company executive, Prachi got 96.2% with 100/100 in Eco, 99/100 in Math," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said in another tweet.

He also interacted with Chitra Kaushik, Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector's daughter, who topped Delhi government schools in arts stream.

Girls performed better than boys in the overall CBSE Class 12 board results with a pass percentage of 88.31 against 78.99 for boys. Meghna Srivastava from Step by Step school topped the exams with 99.8 per cent marks. Anoushka Chandra from Ghaziabad bagged the second spot with 498 out of 500 marks. There has been a nearly one per cent increase in the pass percentage this year as compared to the same last year.