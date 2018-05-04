PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018 date to be announced at pseb.ac.in, examresults.net

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the date of results declaration for PSEB Class 10 Matric board exam a day before releasing the results. This was confirmed by PSEB Secretary, Hargunjit Kaur.

Kaur further confirmed that no date has been decided yet for result declaration. Board officials also requested parents and students not to believe in rumours.

Earlier, reports of the board announcing PSEB Class 10 Result exam 2018 results led to the website crashing several times over the past week.

PSEB Secretary, Hargunjit Kaur, has confirmed that no date has been decided yet for result declaration.

Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination which was held between March 12 to March 31.

PSEB had earlier declared the Class 12 results 2018 on April 23. No official statements or dates were announced for the Class 12 results also.

Here is how you can access your PSEB Class 10 Matriculation result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen

You can also register yourself on the website with your name, roll number, mobile number and email ID so that you are notified once the results are declared.