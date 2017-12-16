Rahul Gandhi goes all guns blazing against Narendra Modi govt in first speech as Congress President

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi is now the President of the grand-old Congress party. He took charge of the party from her mother Sonia who served as party president for almost two decades.

In his first address itself as the Congress chief, Rahul made his stand very clear against the current disposition at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Starting from the word go, he launched a full-fledged attack on the Prime Minister accusing him of building fear in the society.

"You have an example in front of you, once fire breaks out it is difficult to douse it, that is what we are telling the people of BJP, that if you set the nation on fire it will be difficult to control. Today BJP has spread the fire of violence across the country," he claimed.

Complimenting Congress for the work done in several years, he attacked Modi for 'destroying the harmony' of the country. "Congress took India to 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times. We are now being compelled to imagine that businesses can be built without harmony that only one man himself is the voice of reason. Expertise, experience and knowledge can be cast aside for personal glory," he said.

Reaching out to the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said that he believes in working with them to take the country forward. However, he did not fail to state that he does not agree with the values of the BJP.

"We consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters even though we do not agree with their politics. They want to remove us but we want to include her. We believe in moving forward with love and affection," the newly-elected Congress President said.

Even when he called for a revamp of the Congress, Rahul said that the party needs to grow in a way so as to fight against the 'politics of the negativity' of the BJP.

"If there is anyone who can stop what the BJP is doing, it is the workers and leaders (pyara karyakarta and neta) of Congress," he said.

Talking about his vision for the future of the party, Rahul said that the aim is to make Congress a grand-old-young party, taking the old and the new generation forward together. "We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger," he asserted.

While the announcement of Rahul's elevation was made on Monday itself, he was officially handed over the certificate in a grand ceremony at the party headquarters in Delhi on Saturday.

Along with him on stage for the big event on Saturday were Sonia, Manmohan and other senior members of the party who congratulated him and assured him of their continued support in the future too.