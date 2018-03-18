Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi at Congress Plenary: Top quotes

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the Central government is colluding with crony capitalists. He said that the people of India are now tired of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress needs to step up to save the country. He also added that the BJP is the voice of an organisation but the Congress is the voice of a nation.

Here are the top quotes of the Congress President:

1. We were the fastest growing economy in the world. But today millions of youth face unemployment

2. The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India’s biggest businessmen and the Prime Minister. Modi gives Modi 30,000 crores of your Money and in turn, Modi gives Modi money for marketing Modi and fighting elections.

3. Gandhi spent 15 years in jail and died for the nation. But India must never forget that while our leader slept on the floor in jail Savarkar wrote a letter to the British begging for mercy and clemency.

4. The soil of this nation is drenched with the blood of Congressmen and Congresswomen who have died for it. Congress party understands deeply that we are for truth. India expects more from Congress party because it holds us to a higher standard than any other party

5. Like the Kauravas, BJP & RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth. BJP is the voice of an organization. Congress is the voice of a nation.

6. They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, question us and you will die. They tell our honest businessman to shut up and allow corrupt officers to extort their hard earned money. They tell our farmers to work for nothing.

7. People will accept a man accused of murder as the President of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress Party because they hold Congress in the highest regard.

8. They tell Muslims of India who never went to Pakistan and supported this great nation that you don't belong here. They tell the Tamils change your beautiful language, they tell people of north-east we don't like what you eat, tell women dress properly.

9. The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice.

10. We paid 570 Cr per plane & Modi paid 1670 Cr for the same plane. He paid 1100 Cr more per plane. Forget fighter planes you can’t trust such a man to buy vegetables!!! Modi is not fighting corruption Modi is corruption.