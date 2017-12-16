Rahul Gandhi - President: Nameplate at Congress office changed

NEW DELHI: Congress headquarters in Delhi, 24 Akbar Road, now have a new name. The new nameplate of the Congress president has the name of Rahul Gandhi. In an official ceremony on Saturday, Rahul took over the reigns of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

There were massive celebrations outside the Congress headquarters from morning itself with groups of colourfully dressed artists playing drums and dancing to songs. Party supporters, including men and women, also danced to the tunes while waving Rahul's pictures and Congress flags.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, current and former Chief Ministers, MPs, senior Congress leaders, and all PCC chiefs and delegates attended the handing over ceremony in Delhi.

The Central Election Authority President Mullapally Ramachandran handed over the Certificate of Election to the newly-elected Congress president Rahul.

The 47-year-old Gandhi scion has taken over as party President just two days ahead of the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.