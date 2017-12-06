Rahul Gandhi’s question no. 8 for PM Narendra Modi is on healthcare, infant mortality

Continuing his series of question for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday posted his eighth question on Twitter. After questioning PM Modi on seventh pay commission and inflation, the Gandhi scion has now asked one on the issue of healthcare.

Pointing to the menace of children in Gujarat suffering from malnutrition and high infant mortality rate, Rahul Gandhi asked if such was the healthcare policy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

In his latest tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “39% children are suffering from malnutrition, 33 infants in every 1000 die, cost of healthcare is rising, and there are not enough doctors. In Bhuj, you have given the government hospital to your friend. Is this the wonder of your healthcare system?”

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी-8वाँ सवाल: 39% बच्चे कुपोषण से बेज़ार

हर 1000 में 33 नवजात मौत के शिकार

चिकित्सा के बढ़ते हुए भाव

डाक्टरों का घोर अभाव भुज में 'मित्र' को 99 साल के लिए दिया सरकारी अस्पताल

क्या यही है आपके स्वास्थ्य प्रबंध का कमाल? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 6, 2017

This comes a day after the Congress leader, in his seventh question, asked the Prime Minister if the BJP government worked only for the rich.

However, @OfficeOfRG had to retract the tweet with the seventh question, and replace it with another because of mathematical error in the chart used. The Gandhi scion was briefly trolled for the same as well.

On Wednesday, he hit back over the trolling thanking the BJP for pointing out his mistake. He said that "unlike" Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was "human" and did commit mistakes. He asked the BJP to "please do keep it coming".

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that`s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The question he had tweeted was: "Rising prices has made life difficult. Is this government only going to serve the rich, (Jumlo ki bewfaai maar gayi, notebandi ki lutai maar gayi, GST saari kamai maar gayi, baki kuch bacha to mahengai maar gayi. Badhte daamo se jeena dushwar, bas ameero ki hogi bhajpa sarkar)".

Rahul has been posting questions on his Twitter account seeking answers from the Prime Minister in the run-up to Gujarat assembly elections.

The first phase of assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 9, the second phase on December 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18, along with that of Himachal Pradesh elections results.