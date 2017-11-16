Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Rafale fighter aircraft deal

NEW DELHI: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

Questioning the media on why no questions are asked to the Prime Minister, he said: "You ask me so many questions and I answer you properly, why don't you ask the PM about Rafale deal," he said.

Earlier in the day also, he had questioned the Rafale deal. "Can you explain 'Reliance' on someone with nil experience in aerospace for Rafale deal? Self 'Reliance' is obviously a critical aspect of 'Make in India'," he had tweeted.

He also asked why questions are not being posed to Modi regarding the controversy around Amit Shah's son Jay. Congress has alleged that his company has witnessed a quantum jump in turnover since the Modi government came to power.

Congress had earlier accused the government of compromising national interest and security while promoting "crony capitalism" and causing a loss to the public exchequer.

The BJP rubbished the allegation, claiming it was intended to "divert attention" as the party bigwigs faced the prospect of being questioned in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scandal.