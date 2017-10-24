Rahul Gandhi turns Gabbar to mock Narendra Modi on GST: 'Ye kamayi mujhe de de'

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday yet again took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Goods and Services Tax. Calling 'Modi ji's GST= Gabbar Singh Tax', he donned the avataar of a fan of the Hindi classic Sholay to mock the PM saying "ye kamayi mujhe de de."

"Congress GST= Genuine Simple Tax. Modi ji's GST= Gabbar Singh Tax =''ये कमाई मुझे दे दे"," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Rahul had on Monday called for changes in the new tax regime to make it simple, stating that the GST in its present form was not what the Congress party had conceived. "Their GST is not GST. GST means Gabbar Singh Tax. This is causing a loss to the country. Small shopkeepers are finished. Lakhs of youths have been unemployed. But they are still not ready to listen," Rahul had said at a rally of the Thakor community in Gandhinagar.

Taking potshots at the Modi government, he said that GST was the brainchild of Congress to bring one tax in the entire country. "There was a thinking behind GST that tax shall be in 18 per cent cap and least number of forms have to be filled. But Arun Jaitley ji and Modi ji said 'no, we will not listen to the Congress party. If (Congress) said it shall be simple, we shall not make it simple. If you said tax cap shall be 18 per cent, then it shall not be capped at 18 per cent. If you said there shall be one tax, then we will make it five'," he said.

Rahul also attacked Modi over demonetisation saying it acted as an "axe" that hit the country adversely. "Don't know what happened. On November 8, Modi ji says that 'these Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes, I did not like it, so from 12 at night, I am going to scrap it'. He hit the axe, and for the first 2-3 days he could not understand what happened," he said adding that Modi realised his mistake 5-6 days later.

"Narendra Modi ji ruined the economy of the entire country," Rahul said.