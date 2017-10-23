Narendra Modi ji, you cannot buy the voice of Gujarat, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhinagar: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the horse-trading allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the people of Gujarat cannot be bought.

"You can put in as much money as you want, but that won't change the mood of people. Today's government wants to muzzle the voice of Gujarat, they want to buy it. But Modi ji you cannot buy the voice of Gujarat," he said while speaking at the 'Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan' in Gandhinagar.

Sharing the 'dil ki baat' of the people of Gujarat, Rahul said that the youngsters in Gujarat do not get good education, do not have good jobs.

"Youth want education. But in the last 22 years, you have handed over the charge of the universties in the hands of a handful of businessmen. This has led to exorbitant cost of education. Students in Gujarat are unable to pay this cost of education cost. There is also no employment in the state because of which youngsters have to go to other states," he said.

Speaking over allegations against BJP President Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, he questioned why Modi has not spoken on the corruption charges against on him. "The whole country wants to know what the Prime Minister has to say about Amit Shah's son Jay Shah. You spoke a lot, gave long lectures about corruption, but will you speak even one line about this issue? He had said 'na khaaunga na khaane dunga, ab khilana shuru kar diya," Rahul allaged.