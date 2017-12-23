Rahul Gandhi's latest jibe at BJP, says its film franchise would be called 'Lie Hard'

NEW DELHI: The assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal have ended but Congress President Rahul Gandhi is continuing to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party through his Twitter jibes just like he did during the poll season.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress President said: "If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard."

His statement comes a day after he said that the entire structure of the BJP is "based on lies". He launched the scathing attack during the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that he chaired that on Friday after taking over as party president.

"The entire foundation of the BJP is based on lies. The whole architecture of the BJP is about lies," Rahul said.

He added that the people are questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his remarks against Manmohan Singh, and noted that there was a "positive sentiment" towards the Congress in the country.

Targeting the BJP over various issues, including an alleged scam in the Rafale deal, GST, demonetisation, he maintained that the BJP has been "lying about the so-called Gujarat development model".

"It is stealing of resources of people of Gujarat. Whether it is depositing Rs 15 lakh in each bank account, whether it is 2G, whether it is giving farmers proper remuneration, whether it is Gujarat model? one by one the lies are coming out," the Congress leader said.

"There are two other lies, very big ones."

Buoyed by the 2G case verdict, he said that the Congress stand has been "vindicated". "Everyone knows about 2G, the truth has come out in front of you."

He added that the 2G case was "possibly the biggest instrument used against our government" which ultimately turned out to be "fake".

"So the idea, their model, is to come up with a lie, spread that lie, and just keep repeating that lie until people believe the lie. And the good news that I can see is that people are now beginning to question it. Across the country, they are questioning Modi on the economy, they`re questioning Modi when he insults our ex-Prime Minister," he added.