Rahul Gandhi's picture with Chinese envoy surfaces; Priyanka and Robert Vadra also seen in undated photo

New Delhi: A picture has emerged showing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui.

The undated picture emerged days after the Congress flip-flopped on Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Luo in Delhi amidst the India-China border stand off, but sought to do some damage control later by asking questions of the government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hamburg.

Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra are also seen in the photograph.

The Congress leader had earlier this month defended his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador, saying it was his job to be informed of critical issues.

"It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador," Gandhi had tweeted.

"If the government is so concerned about me meeting an ambassador, they should explain why three ministers are availing Chinese hospitality while the border issue is on," he had added.