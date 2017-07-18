close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rahul Gandhi's picture with Chinese envoy surfaces; Priyanka and Robert Vadra also seen in undated photo

A picture has emerged showing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 23:06
Rahul Gandhi&#039;s picture with Chinese envoy surfaces; Priyanka and Robert Vadra also seen in undated photo
Screengrab

New Delhi: A picture has emerged showing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui.

The undated picture emerged days after the Congress flip-flopped on Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Luo in Delhi amidst the India-China border stand off, but sought to do some damage control later by asking questions of the government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hamburg.

Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra are also seen in the photograph.

The Congress leader had earlier this month defended his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador, saying it was his job to be informed of critical issues.

 

Did Rahul Gandhi raise India's concerns with Chinese envoy? Here's how Congress responded
MUST READ
Did Rahul Gandhi raise India's concerns with Chinese envoy? Here's how Congress responded

"It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador," Gandhi had tweeted.

"If the government is so concerned about me meeting an ambassador, they should explain why three ministers are availing Chinese hospitality while the border issue is on," he had added. 

TAGS

Rahul GandhiChinaCongressIndian National CongressPriyanka Gandhi VadraPriyanka GandhiPriyanka VadraRobert VadraNarendra ModiLuo Zhaohui

From Zee News

India

India, China should engage in dialogue to reduce tension: U...

US puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
AmericasWorld

US puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile progra...

Mayawati quits Rajya Sabha, attacks govt for gagging her; BJP calls BSP chief&#039;s resignation a &#039;drama&#039;
India

Mayawati quits Rajya Sabha, attacks govt for gagging her; B...

India

Washout in Parliament on first working day of Monsoon sessi...

Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati's resignation a 'drama' to create c...

Tamil Nadu

FERA case: ED seeks dismissal of TTV Dhinakaran plea, Madra...

EuropeWorld

Royal couple meets Holocaust survivors on second day of Pol...

MaharashtraPune

Maharashtra Police launches probe after booking Bal Gangadh...

Uttar Pradesh

Court frames charges against Gayatri Prajapati, 6 others

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems