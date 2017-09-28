close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rajnath Singh to visit Indo-China border - first high-level visit after resolution of Doklam stand-off

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday embark on a 4-day visit to Uttarakhand. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 06:21
Rajnath Singh to visit Indo-China border - first high-level visit after resolution of Doklam stand-off

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday embark on a 4-day visit to Uttarakhand. 

During his visit, Singh is likely to tour areas bordering China, including Barahoti which has witnessed incursions by PLA.

The Home Minister will address IAS trainees at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie this afternoon.

He is likely to spend the night in Mussoorie.

On Friday, Singh is likely to visit areas close to the India-China border in Chamoli district.

The Home Minister may also visit the Rimkhim, Mana and Auli areas during his four-day visit.

This will be the first senior ministerial visit after the resolution of Doklam stand-off with China.

TAGS

Rajnath UttarakhandIndo-China border rowDoklam stand-offChina

From Zee News

It&#039;s Donald Trump vs Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook
AmericasWorld

It's Donald Trump vs Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook

No new chance for NRIs to deposit scrapped demonetised currency: Sushma Swaraj
India

No new chance for NRIs to deposit scrapped demonetised curr...

World

NATO chief says Europe has interest in helping Afghanistan

Beware! Fake Blue Whale apps, malware may be stealing your personal info
India

Beware! Fake Blue Whale apps, malware may be stealing your...

Donald Trump proposes US tax overhaul, stirs concerns on deficit
World

Donald Trump proposes US tax overhaul, stirs concerns on de...

Jharkhand ex-CM Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections for 3 yrs for false poll expenses
Jharkhand

Jharkhand ex-CM Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections...

World

Libya bans entry of US citizens in retaliation

Dera Sacha Sauda&#039;s Qurbani wing issues threat letter, says &#039;will kill all opposing Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda's Qurbani wing issues threat letter,...

3-year-old Trishna Shakya named Nepal&#039;s new &#039;Living Goddess&#039;
WorldAsia

3-year-old Trishna Shakya named Nepal's new 'Livi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

How a separate Lingayat religion could impact national politics

What is NSCN(K)? 5-point guide to dreaded North-East rebel group

Narendra Modi's black money fight: Short-term pain for long-term gain

German Federal election results: A Right turn in global polity

DNA Edit: Joblessness needs to be tackled on a war-footing