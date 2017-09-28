Rajnath Singh to visit Indo-China border - first high-level visit after resolution of Doklam stand-off

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday embark on a 4-day visit to Uttarakhand.

During his visit, Singh is likely to tour areas bordering China, including Barahoti which has witnessed incursions by PLA.

The Home Minister will address IAS trainees at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie this afternoon.

He is likely to spend the night in Mussoorie.

On Friday, Singh is likely to visit areas close to the India-China border in Chamoli district.

The Home Minister may also visit the Rimkhim, Mana and Auli areas during his four-day visit.

This will be the first senior ministerial visit after the resolution of Doklam stand-off with China.