Rajya Sabha polls: Cross-voting reported from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka | BJP likely to gain

As polling for 25 Rajya Sabha continued on Friday afternoon, the rumours mills went into an overdrive in leading political camps. Speculations on which lawmaker voted for which party buzzed loud. With open declaration of few leaders of cross-voting many assumed, that Bharatiya Janata Party may end up with big gains, thanks to the cross-voting.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Anil Singh openly declared his support for BJP.

“I have voted for BJP, I don't know about the rest,” proclaimed Singh.

OP Rajbha, a minister in Yogi Adityanath's UP Cabinet, also confirmed the floating allegations of cross-voting. According to him, Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra and Singh were present in BJP's meeting with it's allies on Thursday.

“Vijay Mishra and Anil Singh were present there, which confirms their support,” said Rajbhar.

Reports of Congress MLA Naresh Saini voting for a rival party has also emerged, though he thoroughly denied all allegations.

Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary, on the other hand, claimed that BJP MLAs are annoyed with their own high command.

“SP candidate Jaya Bachchan Ji and BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar whom we are supporting will win the Rajya Sabha elections. Considering BJP's condition I'd say that its own MLAs are annoyed and some of them may even end up siding with the opposition,” said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, reports of cross-voting also emerged from Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls.

“Two senior Congress leaders cross-voted in the first ballot paper. Returning officer allowed them to vote again in fresh ballot paper. Illegal voting is going on, requested EC Observer to counter mandate the process,” said Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

The voting for Rajya Sabha elections for 25 seats is currently underway across six states - Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The polling began on Friday morning. Counting of votes will commence at 5 pm, with the results expected to be declared by Friday evening.