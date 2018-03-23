Rajya Sabha polls: List of representatives elected to the Upper House

New Delhi: The results of the hotly-contested election to 28 seats of the Rajya Sabha have started pouring in from across the country. Meanwhile, after initially being put on hold, the counting has also started in Uttar Pradesh. It was put on hold after SP-BSP filed a complaint against the two MLAs who cross-voted.

Counting began only after the EC gave its clearance. The voting for Rajya Sabha elections for 25 seats across six states - Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana - began at 9 am.

For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats, 33 candidates from 10 states have already been declared elected unopposed on March 15, 2018. Seven union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among them.

Here is the list of those who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha -

-Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress) was elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He won after he got votes from both his party and the Trinamool Congress.

-Apart from Singhvi, four others from the Trinamool Congress were elected from West Bengal. They are - Abir Ranjan Biswas, Subhashis Chakraborty, Nadimul Haque and Santanu Sen.

-Janata Dal leader MP Veerendra Kumar was elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala. He got 89 votes while his opponent D Babu Prasad of the Congress polled 40 votes.

-TDP leader C M Ramesh has been unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.

-BJP's General Secretary Saroj Pandey has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh by beating Congress' Lekhram Sahu. "BJP will win in other states as well under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah," she said in a statement.

Among others who have been elected are – Kumar Ketkar of Congress, Narayan Rane and Prakash Javadekar( BJP), V Muralidharan of BJP, Anil Desai (Shiv Sena) and Vandana Chavan (NCP). All of them have been elected unopposed.