Ram Madhav takes back his 'across the border' remark on NC-PDP alliance after Omar Abdullah's 'dare'

Hours after alleging that instructions came from “across the border” for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) to join hands in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav has taken back his comment.

After former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah dared Madhav to prove his claims, the BJP general secretary said that since the National Conference leader had denied any “external pressure, I take back my comment”.

Madhav, however, added that since the “love” between the NC and the PDP was “genuine”, they must contest the next Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir together.

Just landed@Aizawl n saw this. Now tht u deny any external pressure I take back my comment, bt, now tht u proved it ws genuine love btw NC n PDP tht prompted a failed govt formation attempt,u shud fight nxt elections 2gether. Mind u it’s pol comnt,not personal https://t.co/DsOYiwwXmo — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 22, 2018

After the BJP leader, earlier on Thursday, made the allegations of Pakistan’s involvement in the political development, the former J&K chief minister had thrown an “open challenge” to Madhav and the BJP-led central government to prove the claims.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Abdullah scion had said, “You HAVE claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pak behest in public domain. It’s an open challenge to you & your Govt.”

The controversy was triggered when Madhav told news agency ANI that “probably they (NC and PDP) had instructions from across the border to come together and form government”, alleging that the two parties had boycotted the local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir as well because of instructions from across the border.

