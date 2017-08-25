close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ram Rahim supporters set 2 railway stations afire in Punjab

"Two stations have been affected and we are still getting inputs on the extent of damage. No injuries have been reported so far," Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:28

New Delhi: Two railway stations in Punjab were set on fire by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, soon after the self-styled godman was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula in Haryana on Friday.

Malout and Balluanna railway stations were partially torched by the angry followers as violence spread across Punjab in the aftermath of the court's verdict, officials said.

"Two stations have been affected and we are still getting inputs on the extent of damage. No injuries have been reported so far," Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

The Northern Railway had cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since August 23 up to August 27.

Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are Express trains and 120 are passenger trains.

The railways has also short terminated/short originated 24 trains.

"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.

CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, while holding the 50- year-old Dera chief guilty of rape, said the quantum of sentence would be pronounced on August 28, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court.

The punishment can be a jail term of not less than seven years but may even extend to life imprisonment.

TAGS

PunjabHrayanaRailway stationFireDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram RahimPanchkula

From Zee News

HaryanaIndia

Trail of death and destruction descends on Panchkula

Pakistan&#039;s population surges to 208 million: Statistics office
WorldAsia

Pakistan's population surges to 208 million: Statistic...

Gujarat riots: Supreme Court asks trial court to decide case in 4 months
India

Gujarat riots: Supreme Court asks trial court to decide cas...

Technology

Commerce Ministry sets up task force on artificial intellig...

India

BJP leader blames Punjab for allowing Dera followers in Har...

Ram Rahim verdict: Violent mob goes on rampage, attacks mediapersons
India

Ram Rahim verdict: Violent mob goes on rampage, attacks med...

Army columns deployed in Panchkula, on stand-by in Sirsa
HaryanaIndia

Army columns deployed in Panchkula, on stand-by in Sirsa

India

Rajnath Singh speaks to Manohar Lal Khattar, Amarinder Sing...

Internet & Social Media

LLadro to start on-line sales in India from October

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim? All you wanted to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief

DNA Edit: Sovereignty and I

Trespassers to be prosecuted

Can robotics help revolutionise India’s defence sector?

From Gurmeet Ram Rahim to Radhe Maa: Top 5 controversial 'Gurus' of India