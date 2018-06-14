हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramzan ceasefire: Home Ministry to take call on suspension of anti-terror operations in J&K

The Union Home Ministry had last month announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

NEW DELHI: Home Ministry is expected to hold a high-level meeting on Thursday to review Center's decision to suspend anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir, Director General of Paramilitary Forces, NSA Ajit Doval, IB Chief and other top officials.
 
During the meeting, the Home Ministry will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

"This (announcement of the ceasefire) will be reviewed by Home Ministry and other concerned departments. Further course of action will be decided after the month of Ramzan," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav told ANI.

Madhav said that the Centre's decision to suspend the anti-terror operations in J&K was taken in a good spirit and as a goodwill gesture during the holy month of Ramzan, however, the same was not reciprocated by the separatists and terrorists.

"Ramzan is a holy month for Muslims, so Indian Government had decided to announce the suspension of operations during this period as a goodwill gesture. We also wanted that the same to be reciprocated, but there was no change in actions of separatists and terrorists," Madhav said.

The Centre, however, clarified that the security forces retain the right to strike, if attacked or if civilians are found to be in danger.

However, there has been no let-up in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and sporadic incidents of terrorists attacking the security forces and civilians continue.

At least four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Chambliyal sector of Samba in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a similar incident, a group of unidentified terrorists fired an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) at a police station in Pulwama.

The grenade landed outside Lassipora police station here, following which the guard on duty retaliated with aerial firing.

On Tuesday, two police personnel were killed and three others injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama.

(With ANI inputs)

