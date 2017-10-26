Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Robert Vadra accuses BJP leaders of stalking him, family for poll campaigns

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra accuses some BJP leaders of 'stalking' him and his family on social media and using his posts as 'crutches' for running their election campaigns.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 21:28 PM IST
Comments |
Robert Vadra accuses BJP leaders of stalking him, family for poll campaigns

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra accuses some BJP leaders of 'stalking' him and his family on social media and using his posts as 'crutches' for running their election campaigns.

Vadra tagged a picture of him and his wife Priyanka Gandhi purportedly posted by Union minister Giriraj Singh on the latter's Twitter account along with a caption "Giving job to Chinese".

"Senior BJP leaders seem to be obsessed with me and my family; they are stalking me on social media and doing a cut/paste of my pictures to tweet.

"They seem to use me and my posts as crutches, for their comparisons and election campaigns," Vadra said on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Vadra, in an apparent reference to the upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, added, "The people of India have understood the rights and wrongs and the trivial ways of this government, and it will be evident in the next few months".

The photo, however, was not seen on the Singh's verified account.

The Congress has launched major campaigns in the poll-bound states. 

Tags:
Robert VadraSonia GandhiCongressBJPGujarat electionsHimachal Pradesh
Next
Story

ND Tiwari shifted to ICU following pneumonia

Trending