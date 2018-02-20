RRB recruitment 2018: Indian Railways changes upper age criteria for loco pilots, Group D exams

The Indian Railways on Monday relaxed the age criteria to apply for Railway Recruitment Control Board exams.

Changing the upper age limit for assistant loco pilots and loco pilots, the Railways said candidates in the unreserved category can apply till 30 years, OBCs till 33 years and SC/ST category till 35 years. Earlier, the upper age limit for the unreserved category was 28 years, OBCs 31 years and SC/ST category 33 years.

Similarly, in Group D exams for the unreserved category, the upper age limit has been fixed at 30 years from 28 years. For OBCs, the age limit has been revised to 36 years from 34 years, for SC and STs it has been hiked from 36 years to 38 years.

The changes were made after candidates from Bihar protested over the reduction of age limit.

The Indian Railways further announced that the recruitment exams will soon be available in regional languages which will include Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bangla.

"It has also been decided that the questions in regional languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bangla and others will be available for candidates to take the exam," the statement said.

Online applications were earlier invited in January and February for nearly 90,000 posts in Group C Level (Erstwhile Group D) like track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman, porter and group C Level II categories like assistant Loco Pilots (ALP), technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, Carpenter) through Railway Recruitment Boards website.

This recruitment drive is open to candidates who have passed Class X and ITI for Group C Level I posts and Class X and ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.