Ryan Murder case: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Pinto family

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to Ryan International Group CEO Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, in connection with the death of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

The court further asked Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide the matter within 10 days.

Thakur, a student of Class 2 at Ryan International School in Gurugram, was found murdered with his throat slit in a school washroom on September 8. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Following nation-wide outrage over the child's death, charges were levelled against the school management also.

The Pinto family – the owners and trustees of the Ryan International School - were later booked under various sections in connection with the case.

Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier asked the CBI to submit its report on the matter on December 5.

On October 30, Thakur's parents organised a candlelight march at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital as a call for justice for their deceased son.