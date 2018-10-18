Sabarimala head priest denies social media reports of closing temple for women, Kerala DGP orders action

A day after Sabarimala Temple was opened for all in Kerala, the Director General of Police ordered the cyber cell to register complaints against people who are spreading hatred posts over social media.

The DGP's order comes after reports surfaced on social media saying that the head priest of Sabarimala Temple Kandaru Rajeevaru had planned to close down the Lord Ayyappa temple if young women entered it to offer prayers.

Rajeevaru dismissed the reports but appealed to the women, belonging to the age group of 10-50 who were restricted as per the centuries-old traditions of the shrine, not to come to Sannidhanam and create a problem.

"We have never said that the temple will be closed if women of the traditionally barred age group enter there. It is our duty and responsibility to carry out the monthly poojas and other rituals. We will not break the custom," Rajeevaru said.

He also said Sabarimala is a place where women are respected.

The DGP has ordered the cyber cell to take note of such incidents and register cases against people who are sharing posts on social media related to incidents of violence in Nilakkal and Pamba.

Earlier on Thursday, two journalists, who were trekking their way up towards the Sabarimala Temple, were stopped mid-way by protesters. The journalists were asked to abandon their trek and return. In a similar incident, a bus carrying journalists and other passengers was stopped mid-way and stones were pelted on the bus in protest.

The Sabarimala Protection Committee had on Thursday announced a 12-hour strike across Kerala in protest of the Supreme Court judgement.

The Supreme Court, in its judgement, had allowed entry to women of all age group inside the temple. The women were earlier not allowed entry inside Ayyappa's Sabarimala Temple due to thier menstrual cycle.

Violent protests took place prior to the opening of the temple's gate to devotees on Wednesday.

Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area, was on Wednesday imposed in Pampa, Nilakkal, Sannidhanam and Elavungal.

At least six BJP youth wing activists were arrested at Nilackal on Thursday for staging a protest in violation of section 144 of the CrPC.

The police were on Wednesday seen vandalising vehicles parked in Pamba district.

