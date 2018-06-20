हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Digvijaya Singh

Sack Digvijaya Singh, don't take Hindus for granted: BJP to Rahul Gandhi

Digvijaya Singh has triggered a controversy by saying all Hindu terrorists arrested till now are from RSS.

Sack Digvijaya Singh, don't take Hindus for granted: BJP to Rahul Gandhi
NEW DELHI: Escalating its attack on veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the BJP on Wednesday demanded that the former should be immediately sacked for describing Hindus as terrorists.

Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Sambi Patra said, ''We demand Congress leader Digvijay Singh should be sacked from the party. You (Digvijay Singh) pointed finger at millions of Hindus, denigrated them and called them terrorists.''

Patra even asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his party's stand on the issue.

''Why do you take Hindus for granted Rahul Gandhi?'' Patra asked.

The demand from ruling BJP came days after Digvijaya Singh said all Hindu terrorists arrested till now are from RSS.

Clarifying on his alleged ''Hindu terrorism'' remarks made earlier, Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh had said on Friday that he spoke on 'Sanghi-terrorism', but never alluded to 'Hindu terrorism'. 

“You have wrong information that Digvijaya Singh used the term 'Hindu terrorism'. I have always used the term 'Sanghi terrorism',” said Singh at a public conference. 

“No terror activity can be defined on the basis of religion. No religion can be a supporter of terrorism,” the senior Congress leader.

Attacking the RSS, Singh said that several blasts were propelled by Sangh ideologies.

“Bomb blasts were executed by people influenced by Sangh ideology, be it Malegaon blast, Mecca Masjid blast, blast in Samjhauta express or Dargah Sharif. This outfit, which propagates violence and hatred further propagates terrorism,” he said. 

Speaking on Pranab Mukherjee`s much-talked-about address at RSS headquarter in Nagpur, Singh has earlier said that it was very courageous of the former President to challenge the RSS in their own "den" and that what he said was amounted to hitting at the "core ethos of the RSS". 

However, he made a U-turn later and said that all Hindu terrorists arrested till now are from RSS, evoking a sharp response from the BJP.

BJP leader Vishwas Sarang said, “Congress always makes caste-based remarks and Digvijaya’s statements are part of the party’s political game plan. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has assigned Digvijaya to instigate caste-based politics in MP ahead of elections. Rahul himself went to Italy to meet separatist forces.”

