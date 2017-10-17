Sangeet Som's ignorance of history is really monumental: Javed Akhtar on Taj Mahal controversy

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and maverick Bollywood lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday took a dig at BJP MLA Sangeet Som for calling the Taj Mahal a "blot" on Indian culture and history.

As the controversy over Som's statement on the 17th century architectural marvel, refuses to die down, Akhtar took a dig at the BJP leader saying, “Sangeet Som's ignorance of history is really monumental. Will some one give him any history book that is taught in sixth standard.”

Sangeet Som's ignorance of history is really monumental. Will some one give him any history book that is taught in sixth standard — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 17, 2017

Earlier on Monday, Som stirred a huge controversy as he questioned the Taj Mahal's place in India's heritage and said history would be rewritten to erase Mughal emperors from it.

The BJP MLA from the Sardhana assembly constituency had said, "Many people were disappointed that the Taj Mahal was removed from the UP tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? Whose history? The creator of the Taj Mahal (Shah Jahan) imprisoned his father. He wanted to wipe out all Hindus from India. If these people are part of our history, then it is very unfortunate."

Several political personalities like AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan heavily criticised Som for the comments.

Meanwhile, in a damage control exercise after a BJP MLA's comments on the Taj Mahal sparked outrage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the famed monument in Agra was a part of Indian heritage.