SC rejects plea to stall Padmavati's release, directs officials not to comment

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed fresh petition seeking to stall the release of movie Padmavati outside India. The top court further directed officials in holding responsible positions to avoid commenting on the films, since it tantamounts “to pre-judging it”.

“Such kind of statements are violative of the principle of Rule of Law as Censor Board is yet to certify the movie," said the top court.

The SC was listening to a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking direction to delete certain objectionable scenes from the movie. The petition also sought prosecution of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Earlier on November 10, the SC rejected the petition filed against the release of Bhansali`s magnum opus`Padmavati`, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception.The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts.

With Agency inputs