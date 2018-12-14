हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafale

SC says no to probe on Rafale deal: Who said what

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected all petitions seeking an investigation into the Rafale fighter jet deal with France`s Dassault Aviation. Stating that there was no evidence of wrongdoing, the top court added that there will be no special investigation team (SIT) to probe the deal.

“The verdict cannot be based on the belief of some people,” said the SC Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale jet became a major point of political controversy after the Congress-led Opposition levied corruption and other allegations including the decision to pick Anil Ambani`s Reliance Defence for the deal.

The Supreme Court has also said that it is not its job to get into the issue of pricing or interference in the choice of offset partner. Immediately after the SC ruling, BJP members demanded that the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi should apologise. Amid loud sloganeering, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lok Sabha House till noon. 

Reacting to the development, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations levelled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage.” “#RafaleVerdict #SupremeCourt, in a UNANIMOUS judgment, SC dismisses ANY probe into the #RafaleDeal and vindicates the Govt's stand. NO FAVORITISM. NO REASON FOR THE COURT TO INTERVENE. सत्यमेव जयते! #SCNailsRaGaLies,” tweeted Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

 

Anil D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Group said, "I welcome the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today, summarily dismissing all PILs filed on the Rafale contracts and conclusively establishing the complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically-motivated allegations levelled against Reliance Group and me personally.

"We remain committed to India's national security and to making our humble contribution towards the 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' policies of the Government in the critical area of defence, including our offset partnership agreement with our valued partner, Dassault Aviation of France."

 

