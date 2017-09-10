close
Sealdah Express coach derails in Jammu, 7th derailment in 16 days

Saturday's derailment happened when an empty boggie of the Express train was being brought to the platform from the washing area, an official told PTI.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 00:34
Represntational image

Jammu: An empty coach of Sealdah Express derailed on Saturday at the Jammu railway station here but no one was injured, taking the number of train derailments to seven in the past 16 days in different parts of the country.

Saturday's derailment happened when an empty boggie of the Express train was being brought to the platform from the washing area, an official told PTI.

The train was scheduled to depart from Jammu at 6.55 PM. The reason behind the derailment is being ascertained, the officer said.

Last Thursday, two wagons of a goods train derailed near Khandala in Maharashtra around 3:55 pm.

It came just hours after two more derailment happened on the day.

The first derailment took place in the national capital region while the other in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra area.

The engine and the power car of the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express had derailed near Minto Bridge at 11:45 am as it was approaching the Delhi station.

In the second incident, seven coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express jumped the tracks near Obra Dam station in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

In another incident, a goods train derailed in Odisha on September 2.

The freight train was carrying manure when it derailed near a level crossing in Odisha's Cuttack city.

On the same day, four wagons of a goods train derailed near the Hardattpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at around 6:00 pm on Allahabad-Manduadih railway line and the train was on its way from Ballia to Ghazipur.

On August 25, six coaches of a Mumbai local train derailed, injuring 5 people.

The incident took place near Mahim station on the Harbour Line.

