Severe weather warning issued for several states, thunderstorms and hail expected at various places

NEW DELHI: A severe weather warning has been issued by the Ministry of Earth Science. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail is likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Sikkim, Sub­Himalayan, and Gangetic West Bengal. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is expected at some places over Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over parts of northeast - south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

In a statement, the ministry has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal-­Odisha coasts owing to strong winds speed occasionally reaching 40-50 kmph with moderate to rough sea conditions.

According to the forecast of Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), moderate to rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along the West coast of India and rough to very rough over southern parts of West Coast and Lakshadweep area in the morning hours.