Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks China in US, says 'India no longer a country of 1962'

Washington: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday vehemently attacked Pakistan and China, saying India today is different from what it used to be in 1962 and affirmed that the country "would not spare" anyone on the issue of terrorism.

Chouhan, who arrived here last morning on a nearly week- long US visit, said India is no longer a country of 1962 and this was realised by none other than China whose troops had to withdraw from its intruded position in Doklam because of the determination shown by Indian soldiers and the emergence of a strong India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India today is not a country of 1962," Chouhan said amidst applause from the audience. He was addressing the Indian-American community at a reception organised by the Indian embassy here.

His comment on China was an apparent reminder of the then defence minister Arun Jaitley's remarks during the standoff.

"The situation in 1962 was different and India of 2017 is different," Jaitley said when asked about China's warning that the Indian Army should learn "historical lessons".

On August 28, India and China agreed to "expeditious disengagement" of border personnel at the face-off site in Doklam following diplomatic communications after over two months standoff.

Chouhan said there would be "no compromise" on terrorism, in a veiled warning to neighbouring Pakistan, which is accused of harbouring terrorists on its soil.

"India would not spare anyone, if any (nation) tries to provoke us on the issue of terrorism," Chouhan said, adding that India is the greatest advocate of world peace and does not want to provoke others. He spoke in Hindi.

The visiting chief minister described the India-US friendship under the current dispensation as a "golden age".

During his address, he also referred to the recent statements on India made by top American leadership, in particular, ones by US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The two largest democracies of the world are now working together not only to strengthen their relationship but also for the global good, he said.

In addition to visiting New York later this week, the Chief Minister would deliver key note address on integral humanism at the inaugural Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Forum at the US Capitol this afternoon.

While India has been a victim of terrorism for long, it was only under Modi that it carried out surgical strikes against those giving shelter to terrorists, he said.

Referring to the recent Doklam incident, the Chief Minister said the Chinese soldiers had to finally return because of the exemplary determination shown by Indian soldiers and the emergence of a "strong India" under Prime Minister Modi.

On the two major policy decisions --demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- Chouhan said only a Prime Minister of the caliber of Modi could take such courageous decisions.

"A normal Prime Minister cannot take a decision on demonetisation," he said, adding that it can only be taken by one who has the determination to get rid of the black money and end corruption.

It is the Modi government which took the decision on GST and implement it. Modi fulfilled the dream of one nation one tax, he said, adding that the country is marching ahead in every field.

After Modi became the Prime Minister, there has been acceleration in India's development, decisions are being taken at a fast pace and inflation is down. There is an all-round development of the country, he said, exhorting Indian- Americans in joining fellow Indians in the all-round development of the India.

Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna said Chouhan is "one of the most progressive far thinking and visionary leaders" of India.

Sarna noted that Madhya Pradesh under the chief ministership of Chouhan has become one of the "fastest growing" states of India.