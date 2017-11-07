Shocking! IndiGo staff manhandles elderly passenger at Delhi airport - Watch viral video

New Delhi: A shocking video of Indigo Airways staff manhandling a middle-aged man on tarmac at Delhi airport has come to light.

In the video, indigo crew members can be seen assaulting a passenger, Rajeev Katyal. He can be seen in a heated argument with the ground staff while waiting for the bus which takes the passengers from the tarmac to the terminal.

Katyal appears to be upset about the late arrival of the coach. The ground staff then are heard asking the passenger not to curse.

Following this, the ground staff stops Katyal from boarding the bus, after which a physical altercation takes place.

Other staff members then separate them. The incident reportedly took place on October 15.

Responding to the issue, IndiGo said, "Incident probed by designated committee. Took action against staff who was main culprit, by immediately terminating his employment."

As per media reports, another Indigo staffer shot the video.

Meanwhile. Civil Aviation Minister AG Raju has said, "Seeking report from DGCA. Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action," as per ANI.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said, "Indigo passenger incident from October 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. MoCA has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo."

He further tweeted, "Indigo has issued a news release stating that the culprit has been terminated. Indigo senior executives have personally apologised to the passenger."

Indigo passenger incident from Oct 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. 1/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

MoCA has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo by tomorrow. Indigo has issued a news release stating that the culprit 2/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

has been terminated. Indigo senior executives have personally apologised to the passenger. We hope that the passenger will file 3/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

a criminal complaint. This will enable us to take appropriate action. I will meet Shri Kalra to address his concerns. 4/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

Passengers and employees should know that the Ministry has multiple channels such as AirSewa and DGCA Sugam to handle such complaints n/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

Watch video below (courtesy - ANI):