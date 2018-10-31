'Smart vest,' said South Korean president Moon Jae-in, PM sent him 'Modi jackets'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter was abuzz with South Korean President Moon Jae-in's heartfelt tweets for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon.

The South Korean President was thanking PM Modi for a set of “gorgeous” traditional Indian half-vests that the Prime Minister had sent over. 

In a series of tweets, Moon writes, “Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly” 

“During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture,” he adds.

He also thanked the PM for his tweeted in Korean upon winning the Seoul Peace Prize.

“I have read Prime Minister Modi’s tweets upon winning the Seoul Peace Prize. They were written in Korean, and I was moved by his thoughtfulness. I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi.”

The South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook is scheduled to visit India, without President Moon Jae-in, for a four-day trip starting next week. She's expected to meet the PM Modi.

As Moon thanked the PM for the 'Modi vests', several users on Twitter reminded that the jackets are originally called Nehru jackets.

“It’s really nice of our PM to send these but could he not have sent them without changing the name? All my life I’ve known these jackets as Nehru jackets & now I find these ones have been labelled 'Modi Jacket'. Clearly nothing existed in India before 2014,” tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

