close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Smriti Irani condemns killing of Gauri Lankesh

The Kannada journalist-activist, known for her left- leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 12:12

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru and hoped that there would be a speedy investigation and justice delivered.

The Kannada journalist-activist, known for her left- leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence last night.

"Condemn killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted and justice delivered. Condolences to the family," the minister said on Twitter.

Lankesh, 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said.

She died instantaneously.

TAGS

Gauri LankeshSmriti IraniKannada journalist

From Zee News

&#039;Stopped from boarding metro&#039; SP workers clash with cops in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh

'Stopped from boarding metro' SP workers clash wi...

Gauri Lankesh&#039;s murder captured on CCTV, claims brother
KarnatakaIndia

Gauri Lankesh's murder captured on CCTV, claims brothe...

SPG commando, part of Sonia Gandhi&#039;s security cover, goes missing from 10 Janpath; Delhi Police in a tizzy
Delhi

SPG commando, part of Sonia Gandhi's security cover, g...

WhatsApp to soon launch app for businesses
Apps

WhatsApp to soon launch app for businesses

Nokia 6 at Rs 14,999 up for grabs at Amazon – Here&#039;s how to get it
Mobiles

Nokia 6 at Rs 14,999 up for grabs at Amazon – Here's h...

Antarctic volcanic eruptions linked to abrupt climate changes
Environment

Antarctic volcanic eruptions linked to abrupt climate chang...

End cow vigilantism, take action against violence: Supreme Court tells Centre
India

End cow vigilantism, take action against violence: Supreme...

Skype videos teach human reactions to Facebook AI
Internet & Social Media

Skype videos teach human reactions to Facebook AI

Narada sting case: Trinamool MP Sougata Roy appears before CBI in Kolkata
West Bengal

Narada sting case: Trinamool MP Sougata Roy appears before...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh shot dead: Die-hard supporter of free-speech wanted to be a doctor first

DNA Edit: Precarious peace

A lean government can weed out needless bureaucracy

Speed breakers for carmakers

Teacher's Day 2017: From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, 11 politicians re-imagined as teachers