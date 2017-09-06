Smriti Irani condemns killing of Gauri Lankesh

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru and hoped that there would be a speedy investigation and justice delivered.

The Kannada journalist-activist, known for her left- leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence last night.

"Condemn killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted and justice delivered. Condolences to the family," the minister said on Twitter.

Lankesh, 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said.

She died instantaneously.