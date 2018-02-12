Some people dancing to Modi's tune: Owaisi on ex-Muslim body member Salman Nadvi's shifting mosque comment

Hyderabad: In a veiled reference to Maulana Sayyed Salman Husaini Nadvi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that few persons are acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's behest to create a rift within the Muslim law body.

"Some people are dancing at the tune of Modi," said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker without naming Nadvi.

The comment comes days after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member claimed that there is a provision in Islam to shift the mosque, in reference to the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya.

There can be no compromise on Babri Masjid, said Owaisi.

He further alleged that Nadvi is trying to create a rift in AIMPLB on PM Modi's request who wants Muslims give up the Babri Masjid issue.

He also called for social boycott of those calling for giving up Babri Masjid.

"He (Nadvi) is saying that his proposal is to ensure peace and unity in the country. Should we also give up Masjid-e-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem) for unity in Arab?" asked Owaisi.

The Hyderabad MP further added that Nadvi was one of the clerics who signed a `fatwa` in 2001 that a mosque remains a mosque for eternity and hence Muslims can`t give up Babri Masjid.

He also alleged that Nadvi had also given a fatwa in support of terror group IS, which is responsible for the massacre of Muslims in Syria, Iraq and other countries.

"Modi you are giving political patronage to those who had given fatwa in favour of IS," said Owaisi.

Meanwhile, the Muslim board on Sunday expelled Nadvi for his proposal to hand over disputed land in Ayodhya.

"Committee announced AIMPLB Board will continue with its old stand that Mosque cannot be gifted, sold or shifted. Because Salman Nadwi has gone against this unanimous stand, he (Maulana Nadvi) has been expelled," AIMPLB member Qasim Ilyas said.

On Friday, Nadvi met Sri Sri Ravishankar in Bengaluru and mooted the formula that the land on which Babri Masjid stood till December 6, 1992, should be handed to Ram temple in exchange for an alternate land to build a mosque and a university.

With agency inputs